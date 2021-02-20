UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a sustained humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and Somalia to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The draft emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries, and others in need.