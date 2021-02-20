U.N. nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s official news agency says the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog has arrived in Tehran ahead of Iran’s plan for suspending part of inspections by the agency to the country’s nuclear facilities. The Saturday report by IRNA says Rafael Grossi will meet Iranian officials including Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the country’s nuclear department and, a vice-president to President Hassan Rouhani. The arrival comes ahead of Feb 23 , a deadline Iran’s parliament approved in a December bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities under the 2015 nuclear deal. Earlier on Saturday Salehi said he and Grossi will meet on Sunday to discuss the agency’s “concerns” over the halt of the inspections as well as Iran’s further cooperation with the agency.