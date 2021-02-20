Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy

Divisions over race, politics, gender and LGBTQ issues are roiling the Southern Baptist Convention ahead of a meeting of its executive committee next week. On the agenda are two items reflecting those divisions in America’s largest Protestant denomination. One is a recommendation that a church in Kennesaw, Georgia, be ousted from the SBC because it accepted LGBTQ people into its congregation. The other is a report by an executive committee task force criticizing the widely respected leader of the SBC’s public policy arm, the Rev. Russell Moore. Among the grievances against Moore was his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump during Trump’s 2016 election campaign and his presidency.