Prominent Greek actor-director arrested, charged with rape

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police say a well-known stage actor and director in Greece has been arrested on rape charges. A Greek police spokesman said Dimitris Lignadis turned himself in Saturday afternoon at Athens police headquarters. The 56-year-old director was being held pending an appearance before a magistrate. According to media reports, at least three people have made allegations against Lignadis, including a 25-year-old man who accused him of having raped him in 2010. Lignadis has denied the accusations. Rumors of his alleged sexual misconduct swelled in recent weeks, leading to Lignadis’ resignation two weeks ago as artistic director of Greece’s National Theater, a post he had held since 2019.