Princess Eugenie and husband pick a name for their baby son

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The baby was born on Feb. 9 and is a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II. One of the baby’s middle names appears to honor Eugenie’s grandfather, Prince Philip. The queen’s 99-year-old husband is currently in a London hospital where he was admitted on Tuesday after feeling ill. Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.