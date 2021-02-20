Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has visited his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip, in the London hospital where he was admitted earlier his week for “observation and rest” after falling ill. Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital by car on Saturday afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. Philip was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as “a precautionary measure.” The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain into next week. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the 94-year-old queen received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.