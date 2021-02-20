New legislation would protect drivers who hit protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — When massive demonstrations against racial injustice erupted across the nation last summer, protesters often swarmed onto roads or highways to draw attention to their cause.

This method sometimes resulted in searing images of drivers plowing through crowds, causing serious injuries and in some cases, deaths.

Now, Republican politicians across the country are moving to stop the maneuver, proposing increased penalties for demonstrators who run onto highways and legal immunity for drivers who hit them. Dozens of such bills aimed at cracking down on protests and demonstrations have been introduced in Legislatures across the country.