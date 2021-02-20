Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

ROME (AP) — A German-born archaeologist has been chosen to be the next director of Pompeii, which is still revealing its ancient mysteries centuries after a volcanic eruption destroyed the Roman city. Italy’s culture minister announced Saturday that Gabriel Zuchtriegel won out over 43 other candidates for the job of leading one of the country’s most popular tourist sites. The 39-year-old Zuchtriegel previously directed directed the state archeological park of Paestum and Velia in southern Italy. Archeological digs in Pompeii’s ruins have yielded amazing discoveries in recent years, and large swaths await further excavation. Before the COVID-19 pandemic gutted tourism in Italy, Pompeii attracted 4 million visitors in 2019.