Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits

LONDON (AP) — The British government has announced a small step out of the nation’s lockdown — allowing nursing home residents to have a single friend or family member visit them indoors. Residents and their visitors will be able to hold hands, but not hug. The change takes effect March 8. For months, nursing home residents have only been able to see loved ones outdoors or through screens. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will announce a “road map” out of lockdown on Monday, but the government stresses that easing restrictions will be slow and cautious. Britain has had almost 120,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe.