Biden’s 1st month was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is a month into his presidency and one pattern is clear. He doesn’t want to talk about the man he’s called “the former guy,” Donald Trump. But much of what Biden is doing is about breaking from Trump’s legacy on matters of policy, symbolism and style. That began on his first day, when Biden appeared at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office wearing a mask. The Democrat framed his first month as a time to start to “heal the soul” of the nation and restore the White House as a symbol of stability and credibility.