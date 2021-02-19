UK COVID-19 infections falling as govt mulls easing lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Clear evidence has emerged that the rate of coronavirus infections across the U.K. is falling sharply just days before British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines a roadmap for potentially easing lockdown restrictions in England. The Office for National Statistics said Friday in its weekly infection survey that one in 115 people tested positive for COVID-19 in England last week compared to one in 80 the week before. Meanwhile, scientists advising the British government have estimated that the every 10 people with the virus are now infecting between six and nine people, meaning that the epidemic is getting smaller. However, the experts warned that the prevalence of the virus “remains high.”