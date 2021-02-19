Two more Missouri men charged in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two more Missouri residents have been charged in last month’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI says 31-year-old Zachary John Wilson was taken into custody without incident Friday in his hometown of Springfield on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building. His arrest came on the same day that 28-year-old Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, made his initial court appearance on misdemeanor federal charges of violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building or grounds. They are among at least seven Missouri residents who have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.