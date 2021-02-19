The lighter days of CNN’s Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in the news because of questions about nursing home COVID deaths, but it’s not a story you’ll hear on his brother Chris’ prime time show on CNN. The network says it has restored a policy preventing Chris Cuomo from interviewing his brother, after notably overlooking that role last spring. Back then, in the early days of COVID with New York an epicenter and Chris suffering through the disease, the brothers appeared together several times. But others on CNN are covering the nursing home story now, and the network’s Jake Tapper says Andrew Cuomo has declined dozens of requests to be on his show.