Texas governor’s biggest donors: Energy industry that failed

Texas governor’s biggest donors: Energy industry that failedNew
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants mandates that would require power plants to withstand extreme winter weather. The number of Texas residents still without electricity Friday was less than 200,000 after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures buckled the state’s electric grid. Abbott has laid much of the blame on the state’s grid operators and has called for investigations. The weather is blamed for more than 20 deaths in Texas.