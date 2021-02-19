Serbian pop singer popular in Balkans dies of coronavirus

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says popular singer Djordje Balasevic has died at age 67 after contracting the new coronavirus. Balasevic was admitted to a hospital in the city of Novi Sad three days ago suffering from pneumonia. State broadcaster RTS reported that he died on Friday. Balasevic launched his career in the early 1980s performing in bands before establishing himself as a solo artist with soft pop music and witty lyrics. When Yugoslavia disintegrated in ethnic warfare during the early 1990s, Balasevic opposed the nationalism that fueled the conflicts. Mainstream media in Serbia shunned him during the war era. but the Serbian singer remained popular throughout the divided Balkans after the fighting stopped.