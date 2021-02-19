Minnesota House rejects security fund for officers’ trials

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has rejected a bill to create a fund to bolster security during the upcoming murder trial of a former Minneapolis officer charged with killing George Floyd. The measure failed Thursday on a vote of 71-63 in the Democratic-controlled House. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed creating the $35 million fund to reimburse any community that requests mutual aid from other law enforcement agencies. That would include the trial of Derek Chauvin. Local, state and federal authorities have been preparing for demonstrations and possible unrest for months. They fear a repeat of violence that erupted after Floyd’s death on May 25.