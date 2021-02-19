Kim and Kanye: Tales of an uber celeb marriage gone wrong

NEW YORK (AP) — Holograms and Twitter rants, roving gospel gatherings and billion-dollar business ventures. If there’s one word that defines the lives of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, it’s big. As their nearly seven-year marriage comes to an end, a look back on their uber celebrity coupling is full of over-the-top tales. There were the Twitter rants and lavish parties, mega diamonds and multiple mansions. Much of their fortunes were made separately, but together they became Kimye, with massive social media followings and bank accounts to match. He’s the rapper, Yeezy king and failed presidential candidate. She’s the sex tape survivor turned reality star who has a head for business and a passion for prison reform.