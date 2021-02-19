International observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 polls

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says it will send 274 observers to monitor Albania’s April 25 parliamentary elections. The international security organization’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said Friday it decided on the mission after a fact-finding visit to Albania in January. The ODIHR, which has long monitored Albanian elections, said they will “observe election day procedures, including voting, counting of votes and tabulation of election results.” A good report on the election will be a key condition for Albania to start full negotiations to join the European Union. Post-communist Albania’s elections have always been strongly contested and frequently marred by irregularities.