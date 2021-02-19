Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested after DUI stop

WINDERMERE, Fla. (AP) — Former All-Star baseball player Johnny Damon has been arrested in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence. Jail records show that the 47-year-old was booked into jail early Friday after an incident in a wealthy suburb of Orlando popular with professional athletes. He is charged with resisting an officer without violence. Damon was a key member of the 2004 World Series champion Boston Red Sox team that broke the franchise’s 86-year title drought. The outfielder later signed with the New York Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series.