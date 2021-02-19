Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52

NEW YORK (AP) — A member of the Fat Boys hip-hop trio who later formed his own band and became a well-known radio host, Prince Markie Dee has died at 52. His death was announced Thursday by the SiriusXM station Rock The Bells, which did not provide a cause of death. Born Mark Morales in Brooklyn, Prince Markie Dee was a founding member of the group that released several popular albums in the 1980s. In 1993, Morales formed Prince Markie Dee & The Soul Convention, which released the R&B hit “Swing My Way.” Morales also worked with several pop stars, including Destiny’s Child and Jennifer Lopez, and as a radio host in Miami.