Delayed trial of Women v US Soccer pushed back to June 15

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long delayed trial in the case of female players against the U.S. Soccer Federation has been pushed back from March 9 to June 15 by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner due to the unavailability of jurors during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Players on the world champion U.S. team and the federation on Dec 1 settled their claims of inequitable working conditions compared with the men’s team while leaving their dispute over unequal pay for additional litigation. Klausner dismissed the pay claim last May. Players want to overturn Klausner’s dismissal at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.