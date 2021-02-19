China says it lost 4 troops in 2020 India border clash

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military says four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year. The announcement by the military’s People’s Liberation Army Daily marks the first time China has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident in nearly 45 years between the Asian giants. Immediately after the clash atop a high ridge on June 2020 in the Karakoram Mountains, India announced it had lost 20 of its forces in the fighting, in which soldiers used clubs, stones and their fists. China was believed to have also suffered casualties but did not provide any details, saying it did not wish to further inflame tensions. The sides are now engaged in a staggered pullback following multiple rounds of negotiations.