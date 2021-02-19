Brazil’s Bolsonaro taps general to head state-run oil giant

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tapped a retired general to replace a market-friendly economist who has been CEO of state-run oil giant Petrobras since the beginning of 2019. In picking former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna for the top spot at Petrobras, Bolsonaro is seeking to appeal truck drivers, who threatened to go on strike at the beginning of the month due to recent increases in fuel prices. Bolsonaro had said in a live broadcast Thursday that he would make changes at Petrobras, which is 50.26% owned by Brazil’s government. He also promised to end federal taxes on diesel fuel over the next two months.