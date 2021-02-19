Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extreme winter weather is dealing the first major setback to the Biden administration’s planned swift rollout of coronavirus vaccines, just as the national vaccination campaign was hitting its stride. The disruptions caused by frigid temperatures, snow and ice left the White House scrambling to work with states to make up “lost ground.” White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday that the weather has led to a three-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won’t spoil and is “safe and sound” in warehouses. The setback came as President Joe Biden was set to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday.