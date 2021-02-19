Back in Paris pact, US vows no more sidelining of climate

The United States has returned to the Paris climate accord. President Joe Biden told a virtual gathering of European leaders Friday that the world “can no longer delay or do the bare minimum to address climate change.” Global leaders applaud the United States' formal return to the mostly voluntary 2015 agreement, saying it's symbolic and important. They say they expect the U.S. to show leadership in the fight against warming by setting strong targets for carbon pollution cuts by 2030. The Trump administration announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accord in 2019, but it didn’t take effect until Nov. 4, 2020.