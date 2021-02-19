Algeria frees imprisoned journalist, pro-democracy activists

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian authorities have freed an imprisoned journalist and more than 30 other pro-democracy activists. It was a conciliatory gesture ahead of the second anniversary of their Hirak protest movement. Dozens of activists gathered at the prison where journalist-activist Khaled Drareni had been held, and cheered his release Friday. They chanted “Free and Democratic Algeria.” Drareni founded a news website and worked with French television and his arrest drew international criticism. The Hirak movement helped push out Algeria’s former president and inspire new efforts to fight corruption, but protesters demand deeper change to Algeria’s secretive power structure.