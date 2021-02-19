Activist charged with felony stemming from Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An activist who participated in protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been charged with a felony for allegedly kicking in a door at the public safety building and making a comment about breaking a police officer’s fingers. Sixty-two-year-old Clyde McLemore of Zion, Illinois, was charged Friday with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. McLemore was active in many of the Black Lives Matter protests after Blake’s shooting. He told the Kenosha News on Friday that he had just learned of the charges, saying the county charged him, but refused to charge the officer who shot Blake.