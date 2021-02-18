Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans’ path to power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is stepping up a political war within the Republican Party that could undermine the GOP’s ability to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda and ultimately return the party to power. Trump on Wednesday repeated the baseless claims that he was the rightful winner of the November election. The night before, Trump vowed to support primary challengers against those Republicans deemed insufficiently loyal. He also described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack.” Leading GOP strategists say the exploding feud is a distraction at best and, at worst, a direct threat to a political comeback.