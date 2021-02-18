Tributes, performances galore at ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ awards

MIAMI (AP) — Bad Bunny has topped the “Premio Lo Nuestro” awards with seven trophies during the performance-packed show. The ceremony included a tribute to late Mexican singer-composer Armando Mazanero and Salsa legend Johnny Pacheco, who died earlier this week. The show held at Miami’s American Airlines Arena included performances by Selena Gomez and Luis Fonsi, who debuted his newest song, “Vacio.” Marc Anthony joined reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and producer Sergio George to perform their song, “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta.” Artists competed in 34 categories that honor various musical styles, including pop, urban, tropical and regional Mexican.