Serbian Orthodox Church picks ally of president as patriarch

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The Serbian Orthodox Church has elected an ally of the country’s populist president as its new leader to succeed the patriach who died after contracting the coronavirus. Senior Serbian bishops announced that Metropolitan Porfirije was chosen Thursday as the new patriarch of the influential church. Porfirije was always considered a strong candidate for the post because of his ranking position within the church and his apparent closeness to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. He replaces Patriarch Irinej, who died in November from COVID-19 complications. The 59-year-old Porfirije previously coordinated the church’s cooperation with the Serbian military and also led the Serbian Orthodox Church in neighboring Croatia and in Slovenia.