Myanmar protests focus on junta’s economic support

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — State railway workers in Myanmar are continuing to strike despite a police rampage the previous night targeting them in a sign of the military junta’s concern over growing civil disobedience by public workers protesting the coup. The U.N.’s human rights expert on Myanmar says three-quarters of the country’s civil servants are on strike, all private banks are closed, and the protests have weakened the economy significantly from the inside. Aggressive actions by security forces Wednesday night in a neighborhood where state railway workers are housed reflect how the protests are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy.