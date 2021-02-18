Mexico finds clandestine burial pits in north, Gulf coast

VERACRUZ, Mexico (AP) — Investigators in Mexico have found at least a half-dozen bodies buried in shallow pits in the northern state of Sonora, while in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, experts and police uncovered at least three burial pits in a tropical mangrove island. IA volunteer search team in Sonora found the clandestine burial site in the town of Cajeme, which police and experts then excavated. Two corpses and four sets of skeletal remains were found in the pits. In Veracruz, investigators from the National Search Commission found three pits with human remains and plastic bags inside. The number of bodies there has not yet been determined.