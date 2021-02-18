‘Mercenary’ donor gets 12 years in campaign finance scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A once high-flying political fundraiser who prosecutors say gave illegal campaign contributions to Joe Biden, Lindsey Graham and a host of other U.S. politicians while secretly working for foreign governments has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Imaad Zuberi appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles more than a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion, campaign finance violations and failing to register as a foreign agent. Prosecutors wanted the California businessman to spend at least a decade in prison. Zuberi’s lawyers contended his wrongdoing was limited and that his punishment should be much lighter.