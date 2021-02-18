Lebanon court asks port blast lead investigator to step down

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s highest court has asked the chief prosecutor investigating last year’s massive Beirut port explosion to step down, following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast. The Court of Cassation called for a new investigating judge to be appointed to lead the probe, nearly six months after it had started. The development is likely to further delay the investigation into the horrific explosion that killed more than 200 people, wounded over 6,000 and disfigured much of Beirut. Thursday’s decision came after the lead prosecutor in the probe had summoned for questioning Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and three former ministers over the explosion.