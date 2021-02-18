Barred from travel by husband, Iran ski coach works remotely

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Iran’s ski coach tells The Associated Press that her husband blocked her from traveling to the world championships in Italy because she wouldn’t consent to a divorce. Samira Zargari says that he is “always laughing (at) my job and my team.” Husbands can stop their wives from traveling outside of the country under Iranian law. Zargari coached remotely during Thursday’s giant slalom race. She says she called her racers three times. She says she’s always “proud of all Iranian girls” and that she loves her skiers. Zargari added that she was seeking help from the International Ski Federation and is planning a “campaign” to change the law.