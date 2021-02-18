Investor Icahn signals interest in buying FirstEnergy stock

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has signaled an interest in making a large purchase of shares from one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, which is under investigation for its role in a bribery scheme. Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. announced Thursday the company received a letter Tuesday citing Icahn Capital LP’s interest in purchasing as many as $920 million voting shares depending on market conditions. The announcement came during an earnings call with FirstEnergy officials. A message seeking comment was left with Icahn. FirstEnergy is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for its alleged involvement in a bribery scheme.