Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic president

TOKYO (AP) — A woman has been named president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee. Seiko Hashimoto had been serving as Olympic minister and replaces 83-year-old Yoshiro Mori. He was forced to resign last week after making sexist comments about women. The move could be groundbreaking in Japan. Women are rare in the boardroom or in positions of power in the country. The 56-year-old Hashimoto competed in three Summer Olympics in cycling and in four Winter Olympics in speedskating. She won a bronze medal at the 1992 Albertville Games in speedskating. Her seven appearances is the most by any “multi-season” Olympian.