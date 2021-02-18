Governor: Spending time with trans kids ‘changes your heart’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s conservative Republican governor choked up Thursday as he spoke about the struggles faced by transgender teenagers, though he didn’t commit to vetoing a bill that would ban them from girls’ sports. Gov. Spencer Cox sought middle ground on a polarizing issue that is coming up in statehouses around the U.S., saying he wouldn’t sign the current version of the proposal but there are valid concerns among supporters who say the ban would ensure fairness in women’s sports. Utah is one of more than 20 states where similar bills have been introduced. The bills advanced in states like Tennessee, Mississippi, North Dakota and Montana.