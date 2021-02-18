Georgia’s PM resigns over move to arrest opposition leader

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The prime minister of Georgia has announced his resignation following a court ruling that ordered the arrest of a man who leads the ex-Soviet nation’s top opposition party. Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said he was stepping down because of disagreements within his own team over the case of Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party. A Tbilisi court on Wednesday ruled to place Melia, who is accused of organizing “mass violence” during anti-government protests in 2019, in pre-trial detention. Melia has vowed to resist the arrest, denouncing the ruling as “unlawful.” Gakharia said he believes that the detention of the opposition leader could spark tensions and expressed hope that his resignation would help “reduce polarization” in the country.