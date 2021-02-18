French, Spanish police bust thieves of rare ‘purple’ diamond

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a suspected gang of diamond thieves who posed as potential buyers to steal a purple-hued diamond worth millions in Barcelona has been busted by French and Spanish police. Police in Spain’s northeast Catalonia said eight suspected members of the criminal ring were arrested in Bondy, France, near Paris. The police investigation in Barcelona started after the Jan. 2020 theft of the rare diamond estimated to be worth up to 15 million euros. The gang is linked to another diamond heist in Cannes in August.