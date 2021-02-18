France to boost cyberdefense after hospital malware attacks

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a plan to better arm public facilities and private companies against cybercriminals following ransomware attacks at two hospitals this month. The attacks at the hospitals in Dax and Villefranche-sur-Saone prompted the transfer of some patients to other facilities as the French health care system is under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. Macron discussed the attacks with officials and workers from both hospitals. He said Thursday that some ransomware attacks have “criminal” or “lucrative” motives, while others are used to “destabilize” countries. Macron’s office said the French government will earmark about 500 million euros ($603 million) to help boost cyberdefense systems in the public and private sector.