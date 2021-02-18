Farmers block trains in northern India to protest new laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of protesting farmers have blocked trains by sitting on railroad tracks in parts of northern India to press their demand for the repeal of new agricultural reform laws that have triggered months of massive protests. The four-hour blockades were held at two dozen locations. Authorities deployed thousands of security forces at railroad stations and tracks to prevent any violence. The protesters carried banners and flags denouncing the three laws approved by Parliament in September, which they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations. They say they will continue to protest until the laws are repealed.