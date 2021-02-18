California conference in ‘immunity bubble’ spreads COVID-19

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — XPrize founder Peter Diamandis thought he could hold a conference in an “immunity bubble” in the middle of California’s COVID-19 surge last month but instead created a superspreader event that infected attendees, staff and himself. Diamandis says he was wrong in a blog post that details the implications of a false sense of security created by negative test results and his conclusion that face masks are effective. The pandemic prevented Diamandis from holding the conference in a hotel, so he turned his office into a TV studio with a small audience that wasn’t required to wear masks. Despite repeated negative tests, 21 people developed COVID-19. The production crew wore masks and had no cases.