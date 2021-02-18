Stocks open lower on Wall Street, Treasury yields climb

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields continued to climb. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.8% in the first few minutes of trading Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down slightly more, 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also pulled back 0.8%. Dow component Walmart slumped 6% after reporting weaker results than analysts were expecting. Another weak report on the job market also discouraged investors. The government reported that applications for jobless benefits rose last week to 861,000. That’s the latest indication that layoffs remain high as coronavirus shutdowns keep many business closed.