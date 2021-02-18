Cruz says he went on vacation amid storm ‘to be a good dad’

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has acknowledged that he traveled to Mexico for a family vacation this week as his home state was paralyzed by a deadly winter storm. In a statement Thursday, Cruz said he was returning to Texas. He said he accompanied his family to Mexico on Wednesday after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends. He said, “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night.” He said he was in “constant communication” with leaders back home. The statement did little to quell a fierce backlash that comes as Cruz eyes a second presidential run in 2024.