10 years after Christchurch quake, survivors share stories

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — One woman channeled her anger to ensure buildings are safer. Others have found peace after heartbreaking losses. Ten years after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, killed 185 people and devastated the city, some of those profoundly affected are sharing their journeys. Ann Brower was the sole survivor from a bus crushed under a building facade. After recovering from her injuries, she successfully fought for changes to building regulations. Prue Taylor lost her husband Brian in the quake and was comforted by the kindness of a city in mourning. Jonathan Manning helped guide his teenage children through their grief after their mother Donna Manning was killed.