Thai users of Clubhouse app warned about political content

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has warned users of the recently introduced Clubhouse voice chat app that they must be careful not to misuse it or face possible legal consequences. The warning from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society comes after the mobile app attracted many users to listen to a popular self-exiled government opponent. The ministry says it has monitored the Clubhouse app since it was launched and found that some political activists use it to spread what it described as fake news and distorted information. China’s government last week blocked its citizens’ access to Clubhouse after users began speaking freely about sensitive subjects such as democracy and Taiwan.