Sisterhood rules in Peacock’s first Spanish-language series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sisterhood and survival are the themes of a dark comedy coming to Peacock, a first step into original Spanish-language fare for the streaming service. The title of the Miami-set series is “Armas de Mujer,” which translates to “Women’s Weapons.” The stars include Kate del Castillo of “La Reina del Sur” drama series fame and Roselyn Sánchez of “Devious Maids.” When their characters’ husbands are arrested for links to a crime cartel, they join ranks with two other wives to survive in style. Production is underway on eight episodes of the series, which is set in Miami and will have English-language subtitles. A premiere date wasn’t announced.