Pentagon rethinking how to array forces to focus on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration faces a conundrum as it rethinks the positioning of military forces around the world: How to focus more on China and Russia without retreating from longstanding Mideast threats — and to make this shift with potentially leaner Pentagon budgets. One answer may be to think small. Military commanders are putting more stock in deploying forces in smaller groups, to less obvious places, and on less predictable cycles to keep China, Russia and other potential adversaries off balance. This trend is developing as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders a months-long “global posture” review.