US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deadly winter storms that knocked out power for millions in Texas and other states have exceeded the worst-case scenarios of many U.S. utilities. They also fit a pattern of worsening extremes under climate change and demonstrate anew that local, state and federal officials have failed to do enough to prepare for greater and more dangerous extremes. The crisis sounded an alarm for power systems throughout the country about the need to prepare for severe conditions, even those that go beyond historical trends. Experts say a lot needs to be done to prepare better for the storms sure to come.